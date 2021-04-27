Police investigating after six-year-old boy shot with pellet gun in north Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses after a six-year-old boy was reportedly shot with a pellet gun in north Belfast.

It is believed the incident happened at around 7pm on Monday evening.

The PSNI confirmed they are now carrying out enquiries into the incident.

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Carey said: “It was reported that a six-year-old boy was hit on the back with a pellet from an air gun. This happened around 7pm yesterday evening (26 April).

“Thankfully no serious injuries were sustained. We could, of course, all too easily have been dealing with a very different picture today.

“I’m keen, in the first instance, to remind everyone that the use of any firearm, including pellet guns, carries a huge responsibility and has the massive potential to cause injury, or worse.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2094 of 26/04/21.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”