Police investigating after Swastika flags erected close to Belfast mosque

The PSNI are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

Police have confirmed they are treating the erecting of Swastika flags close to a west Belfast mosque as a racially motivated hate crime.

Photographs of the flags – erected close to Belfast Iqraa Mosque in the Sunnymeade area of Dunmurry – circulated on social media on Wednesday morning.

The PSNI confirmed they had received a report of a number of flags having been erected in the Ashley Park area of Dunmurry. It is understood the flags have now been taken down.

Chief Inspector Brannigan said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, however at this time, we are treating this report as a racially motivated hate crime.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries to call 101, and quote reference number 360 of 23/08/23.”

Imam Jamal Liweida, President of Iqraa Mosque Dunmurry on Wednesday morning. Picture by Peter Morrison

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has condemned those responsible.

"This despicable and racially motivated action is clearly designed to intimidate members of a minority community,” said Mr Carroll.

“Fascism has no place in our community. I send full solidarity to the members of Iqraa Mosque and to all affected by this horrendous and racist act.

“The far-right is whipping up Islamophobia and fear about immigration to divide people and scapegoat migrants for the economic and social problems facing our society.

“We need to make a renewed effort to overcome racism, to defend migrants and refugees, and to uplift all communities together in the face of government neglect.”

Belfast City councillor Paul Doherty said the flags were a worldwide “symbol of hate”.

"I’d like to send my solidarity to all those who worship at the Iqraa Mosque and School and praise the local residents who have quickly spoken out against this and made it clear that the people who put up these flags do not speak for them,” said the SDLP representative.

“This is a welcoming area and a diverse community and any attempt to intimidate someone because of their faith must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"People of all backgrounds live together in this area with no issue and the actions of those who put up these flags cannot be allowed to harm community relations.

“It is truly staggering to see flags of this nature erected in west Belfast. This is an area that strongly rejects fascism and I cannot understand why anyone would target a place of worship in this way.

"I’d urge anyone with any information about these flags to come forward to police. These flags must be removed immediately and the people behind this held responsible for peddling hate in our community.”

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said the erection of the flags was “deeply concerning”.

"To place these deeply offensive and racist symbols outside a place of worship is a clear and outrageous attempt to create fear and intimidate people,” he said.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour in our society. These flags should be removed.

“I would urge anyone with information on the erection of these flags to bring it forward to the police.

“Political and community leaders must stand together to continue building a safe, welcoming and inclusive society for all.”

The Iqraa mosque building in Dunmurry. Pic: Iqraa Masjid and School Facebook page

Patrick Corrigan, NI Director of Amnesty International UK said the incident was a “shameful attempt to harass and intimidate”.

"I have been in touch with the local Muslim community to send solidarity, and I know the good people of Dunmurry will stand with their neighbours at the mosque,” he said.

“The erection of these Nazi flags is just the latest in a long line of incidents designed to instill fear in the Muslim community in Northern Ireland.

"We only have to think of the severed pig's head and the mob dressed in Ku Klux Klan outfits outside the Islamic centre in Newtownards, and the devastating arson attacks on the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association which forced them from their home in south Belfast.

Swastika flags close to the west Belfast mosque.

“Sadly, racist thugs commit these acts, confident that they will likely get away with it. There are many hundreds of racist crimes inflicted in Northern Ireland every year, yet police figures show that in 90% of cases the perpetrators go unpunished.

"This is simply unacceptable. The community has a right to expect that those responsible for these despicable acts will be held to account before the law."