Police investigating after threatening letter found at cathedral in Derry

Police are investigating after a letter containing threats was found at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry on Thursday afternoon.

The threats in the letter were not aimed at anyone working at the St Eugene's Cathedral but to a third party.

A scene was established by police to search for forensics linked to the letter, but this has now been collapsed.

Police asked for anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at around 1.15pm to call officers on 101 quoting reference 931.