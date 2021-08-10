Police investigating after viable pipe bomb thrown at house in Banbridge

A house in Banbridge was targeted in a pipe bomb attack on Monday evening.

Police said the viable device, which did not ignite, was thrown at a property in Granville Gardens in the Co Down town at around 11.05pm.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the incident and examined the object before making the area safe. No homes were evacuated during the operation.

They said the incident was now under investigation as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "An investigation is underway to establish who is responsible for this reckless act and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 11pm and witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information about this incident to contact our detectives on 11, and quote reference 2224 of 09/08/21."

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”