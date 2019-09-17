Police investigating after woman's body recovered from river at Shaw's Bridge

A woman's body has been recovered from the River Lagan in south Belfast.

Police are investigating the sudden death of the woman whose body was found in a river in the Shaw's Bridge area on Monday.

A post mortem is due to be carried out and at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances to the incident at 10.55am.

A specialist NIFRS rescue team recovered the body from the water.

The incident was dealt with by 12.33pm.