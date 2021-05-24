Police investigating Ardoyne ‘sectarian’ attack appeal for driver of car to come forward

Teen boys, aged 14 and 15, arrested over incident released

Police investigating a sectarian attack in north Belfast at the weekend have appealed to the driver of a car that was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

An 18-year-old man was left “badly shaken” after he was assaulted on the Ardoyne Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked by a number of men.

A PSNI spokesperson said there was a “verbal exchange” between the group and the teenager and, following this, he was subsequently assaulted.

They described the attack as “vicious” and are treating it as a sectarian hate crime.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, who were arrested on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation, have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police say their investigations are continuing.

They would like to speak with the driver of a dark coloured Volkswagen car that was in the area at the time of the incident.

It is believed the car interrupted the assault, before making off towards the Alliance Avenue area.

“We believe the driver of this vehicle may be able to assist with our enquiries in relation to this assault, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault, or any motorists who may have been in the area."

If anyone has any information or who may have dashcam footage available taken at the time, they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1048 23/05/21.

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/