Police investigating arson attack on house in Antrim

A workman boards up a house at Altmore Close in the Stiles Estate Antrim after an arson attack took place last night. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Police have appealed for information following an arson attack at a property in Antrim yesterday evening.

The fire service and PSNI were called to the blaze at a house in Altmore Close at approximately 9:25pm.

Police are treating the incident, which caused "significant damage" to the house, as deliberate with "intent to endanger life".

No injuries were reported.

Detective Sergeant Lorimer said: “Thankfully, no one was present in the house at the time, however, residents from the next door property were forced to leave their home as NIFRS dealt with the blaze.

"Significant damage was caused to the house as a result of this sinister attack, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

"Enquiries continue, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or just prior to when the blaze was reported to us and saw any suspicious activity, or who has information about this incident, to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1764 of 15/01/21."