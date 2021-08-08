Police investigating as man dies after falling in Armagh river

A man has died in the early hours of Sunday morning after falling into the Folly River in Armagh.

Police said the incident happened close to Killuney Drive area in the town and added an investigation is now under way to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic death.

Detectives said the incident happened at around 2.30am. There are no further details about the man who passed away.

Emergency services, including fire crews, attended and recovered the man from the water but sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are continuing and officers would ask anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 307 08/08/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”