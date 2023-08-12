Police investigating assault following annual Apprentice Boys parade in Derry

No arrests were made as more than 10,000 people took part in the parade on Saturday.

Standard Bearers led the General Committee of the Apprentice Boys to the Cenotaph. Picture: Martin McKeown.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

Police are investigating reports of an assault in Londonderry following Saturday’s annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade.

It is understood the incident in the Waterside area involved a bandsman from outside the city.

"Police received a report of an assault in the Spencer Road area of Derry/Londonderry shortly before 6pm yesterday, Saturday August 12,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1295 of 12/08/23.”

Earlier on Saturday, police also dealt with an altercation between band members and the public during the annual Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade in Londonderry.

"Police were made aware of two incidents on Saturday afternoon, August 12, involving verbal exchanges between band members and members of the public,” they said.

"Both of these occurred in The Diamond area. Those involved were spoken to, and no further issues were reported. At this time, there have been no parade-related arrests.”

Thousands of spectators lined the city streets for one of the biggest events in the parading calendar.

About 10,000 Apprentice Boys and more than 140 bands were taking part, marching through the old walled city and across the River Foyle to the Waterside area.

The annual parade marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689 and there was a dry start as hundreds of marchers walked on the city's historic walls.

The ancient ramparts on the walls, where tourists still pose for photographs next to cannons that actually fired in the 1688-89 siege, are revered by members of the Apprentice Boys.

The walls remained unbreached during 105 days of siege warfare – the longest in military history in Britain or Ireland.

The main parade followed a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial and a service in St Columb's Cathedral and a costumed pageant recreating the 17th century battle for the city.

Among those on the march were DUP politicians Gregory Campbell, Jim Shannon and Edwin Poots.

Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse said members and bands were coming to the city to "enjoy the day".

"It is a celebration but at the same time you have to remember why we are here, what we are commemorating," he told the BBC.

"The message that goes out is conduct yourself in a proper manner, to never disgrace our history or culture or identity."