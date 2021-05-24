Police investigating attack on Jewish-owned business in Derry as hate crime

Police are investigating a hate crime in Londonderry connected with the recent escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine.

The business premises of a Jewish person were painted with graffiti.

Enquiries into the incident, which was reported last Saturday, May 15, are ongoing, the PSNI said.

In a separate incident, the synagogue in north Belfast was threatened to be picketed if the Jewish community did not condemn Israel for recent air strikes in Gaza.

The threat disrupted the Shavuot service, a Jewish holiday. The service managed to go ahead with 10 congregants — the minimum number of people required for Jewish communal worship.

More congregants were expected to attend but had been discouraged by the threat, which was received via a phone call.

The PSNI are “monitoring the situation” and are “treating this as a hate incident at this stage”.

In the working definition of antisemitism adopted by the Assembly in April, holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel is considered an example of antisemitism.

The incidents come as reports of antisemitism have sharply risen across the UK, linked with recent violence in the Middle Eastern region.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that helps victims of antisemitic hate crimes and promotes good relations between British Jews and wider British society, said that incidents have included “verbal abuse, threats, and a very large amount of hatred in social media and online”.

Police ask that if anyone with any information about the incident last Saturday or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1780 15/05/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In the Middle East yesterday, Israeli police escorted more than 120 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.

The Waqf said police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45.