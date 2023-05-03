Police investigating attempted murder of detective carry out search

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times in February (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) — © Jonathan McCambridge

Police investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland have carried out a search in Co Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh in February.

He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on February 22 in Omagh carried out a search within the vicinity of Loughmacrory Road, Mountfield, County Tyrone, earlier today.

“An item of clothing was seized for further forensic examination.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

Mr Caldwell was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, and was left with life-changing injuries following the shooting.

He was discharged from hospital last month to continue his recovery at home.

Police have blamed the New IRA for the attack which they are treating as attempted murder.

The terrorism threat level in the region has since been raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.