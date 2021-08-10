Police investigating Belfast collision between JCB digger and woman crossing road

A young woman is hit by a digger near the Limelight in Belfast.

A woman crossing the road was hospitalised with a suspected broken leg after a collision with a JCB digger.

The incident on Sunday took place on Ormeau Avenue near Belfast’s Limelight nightclub at around 1.15am.

In social media footage, the woman can be seen stepping out of a taxi and crossing the road towards the club, as the digger drives towards her.

The footage then shows the woman being struck by the vehicle.

Emergency services were called and an area of the road was cordoned off while staff and members of the public attended her.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in South Belfast are investigating the report of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a JCB digger in the early hours of Sunday 8 August.

"The collision, which occurred at Ormeau Avenue, was reported to police shortly after 1.20am.

"A woman was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following the incident. The driver of the digger was spoken to by police at the scene.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 165 08/08/21.

"Anyone who was travelling in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist with the investigation is also asked to get in touch. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."