Police investigating car fire as arson after nearby home evacuated in Newtownards

Police are treating an incident where a car was set on fire causing residents to be evacuated from a nearby home in Newtownards as arson.

The incident occurred around 4.30am when the PSNI received a report that a car was on fire in the Killard Avenue area of the town.

The vehicle was destroyed with nearby residents of a property evacuated for their safety.

A police spokesperson said: “This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 193 of 18/05/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”