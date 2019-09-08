Police investigating death of elderly farmer in Co Down

The elderly man was found at his farm on the Crawfordstown Road. Credit: Google

A UUP councillor has said that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly farmer in Co Down.

The farmer, who has not yet been named, was found dead at his farm on the Crawfordstown Road near Drumaness on Sunday morning around 11am.

Slieve Croob councillor Alan Lewis said that police had confirmed to him that they had launched an investigation into the farmer's death.

Councillor Lewis said that police should now be given the space to carry out their enquiries.

“I am saddened by this tragic news today and my thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman and his family. I have visited the area and spoke with neighbours who are shocked, anxious and deeply concerned by what has happened in this close-knit area," he said.

“This gentleman was found by neighbours who would have helped him on the farm and they were very upset, stunned and have not yet fully processed what has happened.

"They are a fine example of attentive, caring and friendly neighbours and they can certainly take comfort in the fact that they were the embodiment of what good neighbours should be."

Councillor Lewis said that the community would make sure the man's farm was looked after.

“In the coming days the local community will rally around to ensure that livestock is cared for and that the farm is maintained while the the family process their grief," he said.

“While at the scene I was struck by the warm words spoken of the deceased by the many friends and neighbours who had gathered. A man liked and well respected by all who knew him.”

The PSNI could not be reached for comment on Sunday evening.