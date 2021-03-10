Police investigating Derry arson after car set alight

Police are investigating an arson attack in Londonderry on Tuesday evening after a car was set alight.

The incident happened in the Leafair Park area of the city on Tuesday at around 10.35pm.

Sergeant McConnell from the PSNI said it involved a parked black Mercedes car, with four masked men fleeing from the scene following the incident.

In a statement he added: "The front passenger window of a black Mercedes car parked in the area was smashed.

"It is believed that accelerant was then poured into the car and set alight. Four masked men are believed to have made off from the scene following the incident. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1847 09/03/21.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."