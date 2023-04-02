Police investigating drugs feud search property in Co Down
Detectives have conducted a search of a property as part of the ongoing investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.
A number of properties were attacked in the last week as part of the conflict which police have blamed on expelled members of the UDA.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, and from local response teams, conducted a search of a property in the Newtownards area.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.
“Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.
“During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”