Police investigating drugs feud search property in Co Down

A police vehicle in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards, following an attack on a property last week (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Detectives have conducted a search of a property as part of the ongoing investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

A number of properties were attacked in the last week as part of the conflict which police have blamed on expelled members of the UDA.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, and from local response teams, conducted a search of a property in the Newtownards area.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.

“During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”