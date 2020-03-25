Police investigating East Belfast UVF arrest man after £30k found in car

The PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PTCF) investigating criminality linked to East Belfast UVF have arrested a 35-year-old man after stopping a vehicle and finding £30,000 in cash.

The car was stopped in the east Belfast area shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“This latest seizure represents our ongoing commitment to tackling the criminal activities of East Belfast UVF. We are committed to bringing those involved in the criminality associated with paramilitarism before the courts. We know that the communities most affected utterly support our ongoing efforts and want to work with us to end the harm caused by the criminal activity of paramilitaries.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on information provided and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding criminal activity to contact police on 101 or alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”