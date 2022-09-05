Police investigating fire which caused ‘substantial damage’ to five outbuildings and 25 vehicles in Co Armagh

Police are investigating of the circumstances of the fire which caused substantial damage to buildings and vehicles.

Five farm outbuildings and 25 vehicles have been damaged in a fire which took place in Newtownhamilton.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire during the early hours of Monday morning after it caused “substantial damage”.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported the blaze at Cullyhanna Road at around 1.45am.

Detective Inspector Celeste Simpson said: "We attended the scene where fire crews were tackling the blaze which had spread across the property causing damaging five outbuildings and approximately 25 vehicles which were parked in the area.

“We are working to establish if the fire was started deliberately at this time, however, I would like to ask anyone who was in the area last night and who may have noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have captured any suspicious person/persons in the area on their dashcam to call us at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference 109 05/09/22."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.