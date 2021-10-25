Police investigating gun shots in Londonderry

The PSNI are investigating reports that gun shots were fired in Londonderry on Sunday evening.

Inspector Swanson said police received a report at 9.40pm of gun shots in the Sevenoaks area of the city.

“Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or damage,” he said.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1859 of Ocotber 24.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org