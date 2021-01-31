Police investigating hate crime after sectarian attack on Limavady Catholic church

Police are investigating a hate crime after sectarian graffiti was daubed on a Catholic church in Co Londonderry.

The graffiti was discovered at St Mary's Church in Limavady on Sunday morning. Police believe the incident took place overnight.

The walls of the church were painted on, while a crucifix in the church grounds was also defaced. The graffiti lists loyalist paramilitary organisations the UVF, UDA and UFF alongside sectarian slogans.

Police have confirmed they are treating the attack on the church, located on Irish Green Street in the town, as a hate crime.

Parish priest Monsignor Bryan McCanny described the attack as "disappointing". He said there was "a certain amount of distress that it should happen to a church building".

"We know it's not representative of any of the other church communities in Limavady," he told the BBC.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the incident was "another reprehensible attack on a place of worship".

"No cause is served by such actions and I hope those responsible can be identified and brought to justice," the DUP leader said.

It is not the first time the church has been targeted, with a similar attack occurring in 2018.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said it was unacceptable a repeat attack had occurred.

St Mary's Church, Limavady. Credit - Pacemaker Press

"Daubing sectarian graffiti on any Church property is not just insulting but contributes to creating problems in local communities," the East Londonderry MP said.

"While there is no apparent localised reason or recent precedent for this incident, I fear it may be linked to wider political tensions that police had alluded to last week.

"Whether that is the case or not all public representatives have a duty to condemn any such behaviour, irrespective of where it occurs and against whom. The Government also has a duty to take appropriate steps to help de - escalate rising tensions whether connected to this or not."

Local SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the graffiti was a "disgrace".

“There is no place for this behaviour in our society, I strongly condemn these actions," the East Londonderry MLA said.

“I am calling on all leaders to step up and calm these tensions.

“I have spoken to the PSNI this morning who are now treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“If you have any information, please contact the PSNI on 101.”

A PSNI spokesperson said their enquiries into the incident were continuing.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 31/01/21." the spokesperson said.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."