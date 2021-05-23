Police investigating INLA show of strength in Derry 

Police in Londonderry have confirmed they are investigating after a group of masked men fired a number of shots in a residential area of the city on Friday night.

The INLA were believed to be behind the show of strength in the city, commemorating the hunger striker Patsy O’Hara.

Police said the incident involved at least 12 masked men in the Ardfoyle area, just off Bishop Street. It was reported to police before 9pm on Friday.

Condemning the incident, Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said an investigation was now underway to establish who was responsible for “this brazen armed show of strength”.

“The fact this occurred in the middle of a built-up area is even more shocking because any of the bullets fired could have ricocheted or strayed at any moment and into the nearby crowd, among which young children were present,” he added.

"It is extremely worrying these masked gunmen thought it was acceptable to carry out this reckless act and it illustrates the contempt they have for people in their community.

“What occurred was utterly appalling and has no place in today's society, nor is there any justification for such scenes.

"Our officers have been in the Ardfoyle area conducting enquiries today, and I am appealing to anyone who can assist our investigation to get in touch. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred.

"Did you see the masked men in the area? Did you see how did they got there? Did you see how they left? Do you know who organised the event?

“Do you know what vehicles were in the area on Friday night and have you any CCTV, or do you know of any in the area? Did you capture what occurred on dash cam, or on your mobile phone?

"If you have information, I would urge you to get in touch with us and tell us what you know. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1969 of 21/05/21."

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”