Police investigating link between arson attack and ongoing loyalist feud in Ards and North Down

Detectives in Bangor are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson at business premises in the High Street area of the town just before 3.20am on Monday.

A possible link to the ongoing UDA feud in the Ards & North Down area is one line of enquiry being investigated.

Officers responded to a report of a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance and had extinguished the fire, which they believed had been caused by pouring an accelerant through the front door.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Thankfully, they were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread beyond the doorway.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time or who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 154 of 22/05/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.