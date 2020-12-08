Police investigating Maghera 'serious assault'

Police at the scene of an attack in Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police are investigating a serious assault on a man in the Maghera area.

The man was attacked at the front door of a property in the Tullykeeran Gardens area on Monday evening.

He was taken to hospital in Coleraine.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene of the incident.

Sinn Fein Councillor Brian McGuigan said there was little details of the attack at this stage.

"We know a man has been attacked and he is in a serious condition in hospital," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"But other than that we have no idea as to the motive behind it."

He added: "My thoughts are with the injured man and I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery. This activity is not wanted in the area of Maghera or anywhere else for that matter.

"If there is information in relation to this attack it should be forward to the authorities to deal with it."

In a statement, the PSNI added: "Police were called to an incident in Maghera last night where a male has sustained injuries. Enquiries are continuing, there is no further information."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 10.55pm on Monday following reports of an incident.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene," a statement added.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Causeway hospital by ambulance."