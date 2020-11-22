Police investigating racist attack in Lurgan

Police have said an attack on a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh was a "racially aggravated" incident.

It happened in Spelga Park shortly before 8pm on Saturday, when a large gang of youths gathered around a home which is believed to be occupied by a foreign national.

A stone was thrown through the living room window, which was shattered.

"Police have conducted house to house enquiries in the area and are seeking any further information regarding the incident and those responsible," said an officer.

"If you believe you can help our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1590 of 21st November."