Police investigating report of suspicious object in Newtownbutler

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious object being left in a Co Fermanagh village.

The Crom Road, Newtownbutler, is currently closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road, as police investigate a report of a suspicious object left in the Landbrock Road area.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 101.

There have been similar reports over recent days.