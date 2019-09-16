Police investigating report youth 'pointed firearm' at Glider bus on Falls Road

Police are investigating a report that a male youth "pointed a firearm" at a Glider bus in west Belfast on Monday morning.

The driver of the Glider claimed he was "threatened" by the youth who was riding his bike on the Falls Road.

Police confirmed they are conducting enquiries into the alleged incident.

A Translink spokesperson said that a Glider Driver reported being threatened by the youth "who appeared to be pointing a firearm" at around 11.10am.

They said that the incident happened near the Royal Victoria Hospital and had been reported to the PSNI.

Police confirmed they received a report of the incident at 11.15am on Monday "that a male youth riding a bicycle in the Falls Road area had pointed what appeared to be a firearm or replica towards a bus as it passed".

"The boy had a scarf covering his face and was riding an orange coloured BMX bicycle," a PSNI spokesperson said.