Police investigating reports of Derry device

Police officers at the closed road at Ballyarnett Village where searches for a device continue. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.02.21

Police in Londonderry are investigating reports that a device has been left in the Racecourse Road area of the city.

A search operation has been launched and police said the Skeoge Link Road will be closed for several hours to facilitate it.

Diversions are in place via Culmore Road and the city centre.

There have been a number of similar incidents in the area in recent weeks.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the incident was causing "more disruption and inconvenience for people for the third time this week".

"Those responsible need to wise up and stop putting communities on edge," the Foyle MP said.

PSNI Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “We appreciate the inconvenience this road closure may cause for people affected by this incident, and I want to thank them for their patience and understanding while our officers work to ensure their safety.

"As we continue with our enquiries, I’m appealing to the local community, and to people travelling through the area, that if they notice anything suspicious they should contact police immediately on 999.”

