Police investigating series of arson attacks against phone masts across Belfast

Police are investigating a series arson attacks which are believed to be linked against phone masts and electric boxes across Belfast.

The blazes occurred throughout the night from Thursday to Friday morning. Each report was attended by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fires.

The report report was received around 11.15pm on Thursday evening that a phone mast in the Donegall Road area had been set alight.

Minutes later a second report was received that a second phone mast in the Owenvarragh Park area of west Belfast was on fire.

A third report of a phone mast on fire was then reported in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast at around 1.10am on Friday morning.

An electric box was then reported to be on fire shortly before 2.45am on Friday morning in the Monagh By Pass area of west Belfast.

Finally, the PSNI has said they then came across a phone mast on fire in the Stewartstown Road area of west Belfast at around 3.45am.

The PSNI’s Inspector Hamilton said: "We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas and who may have information, or dash-cam or other footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 2334 of 01/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.