Police investigating ‘serious sexual assault’ allegations in Dungannon

Detectives are investigating a report of an alleged serious sexual assault in Dungannon, on Sunday 30th April.

The assault is reported to have occurred in the Scotch Street area of the town around 6.00am that morning.

Enquiries remain ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information which may help the investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 427 of 30/04/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.