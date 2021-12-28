Police investigating ‘serious’ sexual assault in Co Tyrone

Police are investigating a “serious” sexual assault in Co Tyrone during the early hours of Monday morning.

They said a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the Square area of Moy just before 12.10am.

Police described the man as being approximately 6 ft in height and of medium to skinny build, with brown hair which was spiky at the front.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “He was said to have spoken with an Armagh accent, and was wearing a dark coloured coat, white top, and blue jeans.

“An investigation is underway, and anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 14 of 27/12/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”