Police investigating spate of armed robberies

A shop and two fast-food takeaways were robbed (PA)

Police are investigating three armed robberies across Belfast over the weekend.

Two masked men armed with suspected firearms entered a shop in the Ardoyne Road area at around 10.45pm on Saturday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “They assaulted a staff member before making off with a sum of money.”

About two hours later, police received a report of two masked men entering a fast-food takeaway in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast.

Det Sgt Kitchen said they ordered food and then stole the cash drawer when the shop till was opened.

“One of the men produced a knife and took the entire cash drawer from the till which contained a sum of money.

“The men then made off towards the Mount Prospect Park area following the incident.”

Another armed raid, thought to be unrelated, was reported on Friday when three masked men entered the rear of a fast food takeaway in the Suffolk road area of west Belfast around 8.55pm.

One was armed with a suspected firearm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “It was reported the males ordered staff onto the floor before making off with a sum of money.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incidents and they are not considered to be linked.

Police inquiries are continuing and the PSNI appealed to anyone with information to call 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.