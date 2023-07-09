Police investigating sudden death after body found

Police are at the scene of a sudden death in Newry.

A body was discovered in the Catherine Street area of the town on Sunday.

Detectives have erected a cordon in the vicinity.

Local councillor Doire Finn has offered condolences to loved ones of the deceased.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who sadly passed away in the Upper Catherine Street area of Newry,” she said.

"It is always difficult to lose a loved one and even more challenging in sudden circumstances such as these.”

Ms Finn also urged local residents to co-operate with the police investigation.

“I know that the local community in the area will be concerned upon hearing this news and I would ask that police are given the time and space they need to conduct their enquiries,” she said.

"I would also ask anyone with any information to come forward to police immediately and assist them in any way possible.”

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries remain ongoing and an update will be provided in due course.