Police investigating sudden death of man in east Belfast

Grand Parade in east Belfast has been sealed off

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in east Belfast.

The man's body was found at house on Grand Parade on Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine cause of death."

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug following the sudden death has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

DUP councillor David Brooks said: "I saw, as many others did, the very concerning scenes on Grand Parade this morning as the PSNI secured the area. So very sorry to hear reports of the loss of life.

"Mindful of the family and loved ones receiving such terrible news today, thoughts and prayers with them."

Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly said: "Shocked to learn the news that a man died in Grand Parade this morning. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

A section of Grand Parade between Dunraven Park and Orangefield Lane in the east of the city was closed for several hours on Saturday while police investigated the sudden death.

Police conducted house-to-house enquiries and forensic teams carried out examinations of the scene.

Grand Parade was reopened at around 12.30pm.