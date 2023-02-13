Police investigating sudden death of woman in Co Londonderry

Local MLA Caoimhe Archibald has sent her condolences.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Co Londonderry on Sunday night.

Police attended the scene in the Castlerock Road area of Coleraine last night

A spokesperson added: "Enquiries are ongoing at this time to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the death had shocked the local community.

"There is shock in the local community following the sudden death of a woman in the Castlerock Road area of the town last night,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

“Firstly, I want to send my sympathies to the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time as they deal with the sudden death of a loved one.

“A police investigation is now underway and I would urge anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”