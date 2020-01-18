Police investigating sudden deaths of man and woman in Derry

Police at the scene of a double body find in the Claragh Court area of Strathfoyle. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of a man and woman in Londonderry.

The pair, thought to be in their 20s, were discovered at a house in Claragh Court in Strathfoyle on Friday.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received a report shortly after 5.30pm that someone was unconscious at the property.

Two emergency crews and two rapid response paramedics were dispatched to the scene. No one was taken to hospital.

Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this stage, however post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.

Alliance councillor for the area, Rachael Ferguson, said the community is in a state of shock at the news.

"It's just absolutely shocking news to hear, especially two people so young. I've been talking to people in Strathfoyle this morning and everyone is so saddened about what has happened," she said.

"This is a very close-knit community and I'm sure those in the area will rally round the families of the young man and woman and do whatever they can to support them. I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to them at this time."

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said: “There is shock and sadness following the deaths of two young people, a man and woman in their 20s, in the Strathfoyle area of Derry.

“An investigation into the cause of their deaths is now underway.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died at this difficult time.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton offered his condolences.

"Very sad news about the sudden deaths of a two young adults in Strathfoyle yesterday," he said.

"I had received an update from the PSNI yesterday evening about the terrible situation. The investigations are continuing today. My thoughts are with the families."

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy said: "Sad news reports of the sudden deaths of two young people in the Strathfoyle area last night. No parent wants news of this kind. Thoughts with the families."