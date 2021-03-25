Police investigating suspected arson in Craigavon

The PSNI are investigating a suspected arson with the "intent to endanger life" that took place in Craigavon on Wednesday evening.

The blaze occurred at a flat in Aldervale just before 11pm on Wednesday. PSNI officers along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The property was empty at the time of the incident.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police received a report of the blaze at a flat in Aldervale at 10.55pm. Officers attended the scene, along with the NIFRS who extinguished the blaze. No one was in the flat at the time, which has been extensively damaged as a result of the fire.

“Enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances of this incident, which is being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 2009 of 24/03/21.”