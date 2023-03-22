Police investigating suspected New IRA link after guns seized in Co Tyrone

One of the guns seized by police in Omagh on March 21, 2023.

Another gun seized by police in Omagh on March 21, 2023.

Police seized two suspected firearms and ammunition in Omagh on Tuesday.

The search in the Seskinore Road area was part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin said: “The weapons were recovered from a constructed hide which had been secreted in the ground. The items have been taken away for further forensic examination. A main line of enquiry is that the weapons may be linked to the New IRA.”

Ammunition seized by police in Omagh on March 21, 2023.

“Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and this search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.

"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.