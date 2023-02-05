Police investigating the sudden deaths of twins in south Belfast

Twins Claire and Steve O'Neill who were found dead on Saturday in south Belfast

The PSNI are currently investigating the sudden death of twins in south Belfast.

Stevie and Claire O’Neill (37) are reported to have been found side-by-side in a property in Annadale Crescent on Saturday.

Police have said their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

According to the Sunday World, two men were also found in the property which was attended by multiple emergency services including fire appliances, three ambulances, and up to five police vehicles.

The pair were later taken to hospital.

One man was also arrested following the incident but has since been released on bail.

On Sunday a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people at a house in the Annadale Crescent area of Belfast on Saturday, February 4.

“One man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the investigation, and has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“A post mortem has taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time.”