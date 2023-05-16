Police investigating three sectarian attacks in north Belfast

Photo of PSNI officer (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

Police are investigating after three boys reported they were assaulted in sectarian-motivated attacks in north Belfast.

The separate incidents happened on Monday afternoon, May 15.

The alleged assaults took place on the Ardoyne Road and Ballysillan Road areas of north Belfast.

The PSNI said officers are treating the assaults as sectarian-motivated hate crimes.

The boys are not thought to have any serious injuries following the incidents.

According to the PSNI, the boys’ injuries included cuts and bruises.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assaults on Monday but has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Workers Party representative Fiona McCarthy condemned the assaults.

"There is no justification whatsoever for these kind of criminal and sectarian attacks," she said.

She said it raises concerns that sectarianism is still a prevalent issue in Northern Ireland, and attacks like these will continue until politics here drastically changes.

"They [the assaults] are of course the outworkings of tribal and sectarian politics in our society,” she said.

Ms McCarthy encouraged politicians to consider the impact of their policies.

“Those parties and individuals who ferment sectarianism to divide the community and build their support bases should reflect long and hard on their own actions,” she said.

Ms McCarthy passed on her sympathy to the assault victims and encouraged those with information to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "It was reported that three boys were assaulted in separate assaults. Injuries sustained included cuts and bruises and these assaults are being treated as sectarian-motivated hate crimes."

An 18-year-old man arrested has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI spokesperson added: "Our enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone that could help with our investigation to contact us on 101.”