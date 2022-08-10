Police investigating Victor Hamilton death charge third man with murder

Two men have already appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Hamilton.

A third man has been charged with murder over the death of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last month.

PSNI said the man, 41, is expected to appear via video link before Limavady Magistrates’ Court in Ballymena on Wednesday.

Mr Hamilton was found dead in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive on July 27.

Two men have already appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Hamilton.

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail pending further inquiries.