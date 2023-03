A post-mortem will be carried out into the death of a woman in the Waterside area of Derry.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at an address in the Waterside of Derry.

The incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon, March 28.

A post mortem is to be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The PSNI urged people to refrain from engaging in speculation in relation to the death.