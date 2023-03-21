Police investigating woman’s death in Portadown fire as scene cordoned off

Police are investigating the death of a woman after a major fire in Portadown.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the sudden death which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Church Street area of the town.

Ralph Hewitt provides an update from Portadown death

It’s understood the deceased is a foreign national.

A number of PSNI officers remain at the scene which has been cordoned off.

A police car is parked in an alleyway that leads to the rear of the property where fire damage is visible.

Portadown Town Hall was set up as an emergency shelter to provide support to residents forced to leave their terraced homes at around 4am, however the operation ended at 7am.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the situation as “very sad”.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” she said.

“The investigation into the incident is at a very early stage and I would urge everyone to allow for the investigation to take place without getting into speculation or putting details on Facebook.

“As a result of the major fire and the death, Church Street in Portadown will remain closed for the duration of the day."

The DUP representative thanked the emergency service personnel who responded to the incident.

Upper Bann MLA and Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie described the situation as “terrible” as he too offered condolences to the family of the dead woman.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said his thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the woman who died and praised the response of emergency services and all those involved in providing support to local residents.

"I would just urge everyone to give the police the space they need to carry out their investigation and obtain the clarity that is needed following this shocking incident,” he added.

Meanwhile local councillor Kyle Moutray has also expressed shock and sadness following the incident.

“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” he said.

“I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives, their actions and swift response are to be commended.

"I also want to thank the staff from the Health Trust and from the council who very quickly responded in setting up an emergency centre to support those evacuated from their homes.

“Additionally, I would ask that as the police and fire service deal with the aftermath of this tragedy they are given space and time to complete their investigations.”

The elected representative said the area is cordoned off and will remain inaccessible for the remainder of the day as he urged members of the public to stay away.

Meanwhile, councillor Julie Flaherty described the situation as “terrible” and “dreadfully sad” and urged the public to give police the space they need to carry out their investigation.