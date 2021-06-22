Police investigating youths wielding sledge hammer in Lurgan Park

Walkers in a Co Armagh park were left in fear last week after a number of youths were reported to have been carrying a sledge hammer in the area.

Police were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident which occurred in Lurgan Park on Wednesday, June 16, around 8pm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said on Tuesday they have identified a number of youths who they believe were involved in the incident.

“Lurgan neighbourhood team are investigating this matter and are gravely concerned by this report,” continued the PSNI.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt in this incident but it acts as a reminder to parents to be aware of what your children are doing and where they are.”

If you witnessed the incident or can assist police in their enquires contact the PSNI by phoning the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1858 of June 16.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.