Police investigation launched after Dungannon school pupils involved in racist online chatroom

A Dungannon school has contacted police after confirming some of its pupils were involved in an online chat in which racist comments were posted.

On Monday, Royal School Dungannon said they had been made aware of an online chat “involving a large number of people, some of whom attend RSD, and which contained racist comments which the school condemns in every regard”.

The school said it condemns racism in all its forms and took any report of racist activity seriously.

The statement added: “Although this online chat took place at home and at night and had no direct link to RSD, as a matter of public interest the school reported this to the PSNI. RSD was the first and only organisation to take this action.”

As a result, the school is said the matter is now subject to a criminal investigation and no further comment can be made.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police in Dungannon are investigating comments made on a social media group chat which were reported to officers on Friday, January 15. The investigation is ongoing and the matter is being treated as a hate incident. There are no further details at present."