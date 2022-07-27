Police investigation launched as body of man found in Ballymena

The body of a man has been found at a house in Ballymena.

Police are currently at the scene in the Orkney Drive area of the town.

Forensic detectives have also attended the Ballykeel 2 estate on Wednesday to gather evidence.

A white tent was erected in the garden of a property where a cordon was also put in place at the front and rear of the house.

Traffic – including local buses – is being diverted.

A PSNI statement said: "Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Councillor Eugene Reid visited the scene on Wednesday evening.

He said a large area remained cordoned off and a police presence was still being maintained.

“I have spoken to residents who have been expressing sadness and concern,” the SDLP representative added.

“All I can do at this time is pass on my condolences, my thoughts and my prayers to this man’s friends and family.”