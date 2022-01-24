Police investigation shotgun attack on home with two young children inside

Police are investigating a report of shots fired at residential premises at the Belvoir Street area of east Belfast on Sunday night.

At around 11:30pm, it was reported that two shots from a shotgun were fired at a house in the area.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Damage was caused to the front door, the front and rear living room windows during the incident. A male in his 20s and a female in her 20s, as well as two young children, were inside the property but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1945 23/01/22.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”