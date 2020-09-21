Police issue 55 Covid notices in Belfast Holyland as Justice Minister Long calls landlords to check behaviour of disruptive tenants

PSNI officers have been patrolling the student area of Belfast known as the Holyland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police have issued 55 Covid notices, including 31 at one house alone, and eight prohibition notices after another night of disruption in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

Two arrests were made for drug possession and assault, while a passing police patrol gave first aid to a 20-year-old man who was drunk and unconscious. He was later brought to hospital by paramedics in an ambulance.

Speaking on Monday, Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "Some people are still failing to follow the very simple, clear and specific advice, guidance and warnings issued by police, the health minister, universities and others."Our robust policing operation will continue over the coming days with our partner agencies, including representatives from Belfast City Council and both universities.

"Over the weekend, one of the people arrested was 16 years of age, so I would also appeal directly to young people, unless you live in this area, do not come here in search of a party.“I also appeal to parents and guardians to speak with their young people, to ensure they know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing.“If you have moved to the Holyland area or are visiting the area, you must adhere to the Health Protection Regulations to protect yourselves and others from Covid19. You must also be good neighbours as the residents of this area should not be subjected or in fear of anti-social or criminal activity.”

New legislation was introduced last week allowing police to crack down on huge crowds of young people gathering in the area ahead of the resumption of the new term.

Police issued 47 Covid-19 notices and nine prohibition notices over Friday and Saturday night. A 16-year-old male was also arrested for possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply during the same period.

The PSNI said it was diverting "substantial resources" to policing the area.

Justice Minister Naomi Long called on landlords to take action against tenants causing a nuisance.

Mrs Long said behaviour by some students had to be addressed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs Long said landlords were failing to check the behaviour of tenants.

"I think that in any other circumstance if you had a tenant who was causing disruption and disturbance to neighbours, that would be an issue that you would end up having to deal with as a landlord," she said.

"Unfortunately what happens in the Holyland is that many of the landlords are detached from the residences that they own, detached from their tenants and as a result of that, the behaviour is never checked by the people who actually lease the properties."

The justice minister said landlords should use their rights to evict tenants if they are causing a nuisance to neighbours and causing a disruption in the area, blaming an increase in multi-occupancy housing for recent antisocial behaviour.

But she denied that she was seeking to undermine tenants rights.

"There is a balance in any tenancy agreement that you take," she said.

When asked should landlords evict tenants, she added: "I think that they should certainly consider taking action against their tenants where their tenants are becoming a statutory nuisance.

"I think the problem is that some students are going to wake up, not with a hangover but with a criminal record," she said.

"Police are using the legislation available to them," she added. "Not all of this is simply about social distancing, some of this involves quite serious criminal damage and assault.

"We need to draw a distinction between revelry and criminal behaviour."

Mrs Long's comments follow widespread condemnation last week of gatherings in the area amid tighter coronavirus restrictions in Belfast.

New regulations discourage the mixing of households and gatherings of more than six people in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Fixed-penalty notices of £60 have been issued, which are reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days, for breaking coronavirus regulations.

The penalty can be doubled each time a subsequent offence is detected, and if court proceedings are taken the fine available on summary conviction is up to £5,000.

Meanwhile, Ulster University and Queen's University Belfast's (QUB) students were warned they will face an automatic suspension if they break Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement to students, QUB president Professor Ian Greer said the "minority" of students who break regulations risk "substantial penalties" for not playing their part in the fight against coronavirus.

"Students in professional subjects such as medicine and nursing should realise such breaches may trigger fitness to practice procedures for their future profession," he added.