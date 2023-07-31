Police issue anti-social behaviour warning ahead of upcoming summer events

The PSNI have urged the public to behave responsibly when on public transport and visiting beauty spots.

The PSNI has urged the public to behave responsibly when out and about at summer events, and said there will be a policing focus on anti-social behaviour.

Northern Ireland has a range of upcoming events as well as beauty and tourism spots which are perfect for families and groups of friends to enjoy and the Police Service of Northern Ireland Safe Transport Team will be on hand to ensure everyone can arrive to their destination safely.

Sergeant Darren McCrory, of the Safe Transport Team, said: “We know that people are out and about, spending time with family and friends and gathering at events. Over the summer, the Safe Transport Team has assisted in the policing of a range of events such as Belsonic, which saw huge numbers of concert goers’ travel to Belfast.

“Our aim is to provide reassurance to passengers as well as reduce the likelihood of anti-social behaviour, assault, criminal damage and drug related offences.

“So far in July, officers from the dedicated transport team have arrested eight people for crimes on the transport network including possession of drugs and assaults.

"Officers have also detected offenders throughout the transport network who have been dealt with by other means such as Community Resolution, an immediate caution or the Public Prosecution Service.

Read more Watch: Garden wall smashed as three cars slide down dangerous NI road

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves and have a good time but would also urge the public to be mindful and respectful of other passengers when travelling as well as of local residents in the areas they are going to.

“The coming weeks will be busy, particularly with popular events such as the Belfast Mela and Custom House Square Concerts. We also expect large numbers of people to continue to make their way to local beauty spots and beaches.

“There will be a police presence at tourism areas where necessary so that everyone can enjoy a positive, safe experience. Anti-social behaviour is a focus for us over the summer and if you feel you have been a victim, we would encourage you to report it to us,” added Sergeant McCrory.

Translink are also advising day trippers and holiday makers to travel safely this summer.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell said: “Our services play a vital role in keeping people connected and this summer we're asking everyone to ‘Play It Safe’ when it comes to using public transport.

"We provide transport arrangements for a wide range of summer events and work closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Safe Transport Team, alongside a range of community organisations and local representatives to ensure everyone enjoys safe and comfortable bus and train journeys.

"Safety is always our top priority and we would remind everyone that alcohol and smoking are strictly prohibited on services and at stations. We use CCTV and body worn cameras and there are serious implications for anyone caught engaging in anti-social behaviour including criminal convictions, which can have long term consequences.

"Our 'Play It Safe' campaign is also delivering key safety messages like treating everyone with respect, following safety announcements and staying alert and vigilant when using public transport - you can find out more at www.translink.co.uk/playitsafe ." said Ian.

For further advice, follow the Police Service of Northern Ireland social media channels – Facebook - @PoliceServiceNI, Instagram - @policeservice.ni and Twitter - @PoliceServiceNI.

For further information go to www.psni.police.uk/summer.