Police issue appeal after man dies of smoke inhalation in Newry house fire 

A second man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The scene at Park View in Cloghouge.

Police say a man who lost his life in a weekend house fire near Newry died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The blaze occurred in Cloughoge on Friday night.

A senior officer said police were alerted to the fire at a house in Park View at around 11.40pm by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), who were in attendance.

The PSNI and Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

NIFRS reported they had recovered two men from the property - one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The post mortem has concluded that the man died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The second was taken to hospital by the Ambulance Service where he remains in a critical condition.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the fire and officers have been in the area conducting a number of enquiries.

On Saturday, Newry and Armagh Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins expressed her condolences, saying it was a “terrible tragedy”.

She said: “The local Cloughoge community are in shock today at the news of last night's house fire at Park View, which has claimed the life of a man and left another person injured.

“This fire was a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life. We hope that the person injured will make a full recovery

“I would also like to express our deep gratitude to the emergency services who responded to last night's fire.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “I’ve just left the scene of a sadly fatal house fire overnight at Park View in Cloughoge.

“My sympathies with the family, friends and community of the gentleman who was sadly deceased.

“I know there is another person in the Royal and I pray they are able to make a full recovery.”

Police urged anyone with information to call detectives at Ardmore on 101, and quote reference number 2294 of 21/05/21. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/