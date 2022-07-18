Police issue appeal for those present when Larne bonfire builder John Steele died to come forward

John Steele who died after falling from a bonfire in Larne.

Police are appealing for those who were present at the time of the death of Larne bonfire builder John Steele to come forward with information.

Mr Steele, who was in his 30s and a father-of-two, died after falling from the top of a 50-foot pyre in the Antiville estate on Saturday, July 9.

The bonfire was later dismantled out of respect for his family.

A Just Giving page was set up to help support the Steele family and has since raised almost £9,000.

In an appeal on Monday, the PSNI made a specifically asked witnesses who were present at the time of the tragic accident to speak to police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 9.45pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a male had fallen from the top of a bonfire.

“Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene.

“We would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of this incident.

“If you have information regarding this incident please contact detectives by calling 101 and quoting reference 1866 of 09/07/22.”

Mr Steele was laid to rest on Thursday, following a private service for family and friends led by Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church minister Ben Preston at his home in Lindara Drive before moving to Larne cemetery.

“On that fateful night, more would be asked from you and none of us could imagine the tragedy that could have unfolded,” mourners were told.

“I was there beside you all, your heart breaking as he passed away. John is gone, but he is not forgotten. You will miss him and you will want him here, but you do not carry this alone.”

Reports to police can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org